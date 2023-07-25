IDEX (IEX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. IDEX has set its Q2 guidance at $2.10-2.13 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $8.25-8.55 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IDEX Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IEX opened at $214.98 on Tuesday. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $191.30 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.10 and a 200 day moving average of $217.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Earnings History for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

