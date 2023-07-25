IDEX (IEX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. IDEX has set its Q2 guidance at $2.10-2.13 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $8.25-8.55 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IEX opened at $214.98 on Tuesday. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $191.30 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.10 and a 200 day moving average of $217.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.