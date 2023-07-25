Silgan (SLGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Silgan to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Silgan has set its Q2 guidance at $0.85-0.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.95-4.15 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Silgan to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Silgan Price Performance

NYSE:SLGN opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. Silgan has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Silgan

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Silgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 13.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

