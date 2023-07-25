International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE THM opened at $0.42 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $82.59 million, a PE ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 0.75.
About International Tower Hill Mines
