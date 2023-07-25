International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THMGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE THM opened at $0.42 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $82.59 million, a PE ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 0.75.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

