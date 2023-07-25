Northrop Grumman (NOC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.31 per share for the quarter. Northrop Grumman has set its FY23 guidance at $22.25-22.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $22.25-$22.85 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NOC opened at $452.20 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

