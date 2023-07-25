StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.60.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 1,777.78%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 30.9% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 26,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 66.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
