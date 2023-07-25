HCA Healthcare (HCA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post earnings of $4.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $285.18 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.92 and a 200-day moving average of $269.53. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.78.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

