Weyerhaeuser (WY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

