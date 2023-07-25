Oatly Group (OTLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Oatly Group to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Oatly Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.25 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Oatly Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

OTLY stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTLY. BNP Paribas downgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

