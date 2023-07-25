Oatly Group (OTLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Oatly Group to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Oatly Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.25 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Oatly Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Oatly Group Stock Performance
OTLY stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.
A number of research firms have issued reports on OTLY. BNP Paribas downgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
