FirstCash (FCFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect FirstCash to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.49 million. On average, analysts expect FirstCash to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.7 %

FirstCash stock opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $105.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.79.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.72%.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $141,137.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,551,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $141,137.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,551,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,039 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,390 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 252.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after acquiring an additional 194,171 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 11,757.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 1,230.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 265,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FirstCash by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 9.0% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

