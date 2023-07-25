First American Financial (FAF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect First American Financial to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, analysts expect First American Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

FAF opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.08. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $64.66.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 104.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.