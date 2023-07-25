Ford Motor (F) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Ford Motor to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 55.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,888,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

