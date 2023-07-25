Masco (MAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Masco to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Masco has set its FY23 guidance at $3.10-3.40 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. Masco’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Masco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. Masco has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $61.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.46.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,151 shares of company stock worth $16,606,832. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Masco by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 75,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

