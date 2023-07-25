Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.24 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.72.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.