StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 155,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

