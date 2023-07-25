Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. Athersys has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $9.70.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Athersys during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Athersys during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.