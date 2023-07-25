Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. Athersys has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $9.70.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Athersys
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.