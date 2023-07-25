Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NYSE CULP opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.27. Culp has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts expect that Culp will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Culp by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Culp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Culp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Culp by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

