StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

