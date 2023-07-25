StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2023

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

About ARCA biopharma

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.