StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
