ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENG stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.76.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

