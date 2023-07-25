ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Performance
ENG stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.76.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%.
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
