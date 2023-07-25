Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Spark Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:LOV opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $728,510.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks

Spark Networks ( NYSE:LOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 223.29%. The business had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 728,500 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Spark Networks by 98.9% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 254,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Spark Networks by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 336,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,446 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

