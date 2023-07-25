American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEL. Truist Financial lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after buying an additional 85,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after buying an additional 196,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 5,908.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after buying an additional 1,763,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.