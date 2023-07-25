Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.88. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.