Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:GRNT)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Granite Ridge Resources in a report released on Friday, July 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $91.31 million for the quarter.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GRNT opened at $7.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Granite Ridge Resources has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Ridge Resources

In related news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,779.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 13,766 shares of company stock valued at $79,167 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRNT. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter worth $242,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth $15,509,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.