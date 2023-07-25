Groupon, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Groupon in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the coupon company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Groupon’s current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Groupon’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The coupon company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.59. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a negative net margin of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $121.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.84 million.

Groupon Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

GRPN stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. Groupon has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The firm has a market cap of $203.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of Groupon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,632,000. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Groupon by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 89,495 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 40,649 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in Groupon by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 62,656 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

