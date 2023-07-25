Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HST. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

See Also

