Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Illumina in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 21st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $188.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina has a 12-month low of $179.03 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 125.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

