Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KGC. Bank of America downgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

KGC stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,172,105 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $688,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,190 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $167,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,001,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

