Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Reduced by B. Riley

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Shares of LEV opened at $2.42 on Monday. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $541.39 million, a PE ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of Lion Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 77,143,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,519 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion SA boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 1,623,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 411,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 138,721 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,212,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 282,811 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 349,800 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

