Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $10.27. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $10.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $37.29 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPI. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

NYSE GPI opened at $254.09 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $271.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.94 and a 200-day moving average of $226.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,700. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,163,000 after buying an additional 54,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 478,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

