General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.88 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.
General Dynamics Price Performance
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $275,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 279,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 25,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
