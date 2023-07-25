B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research note issued on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cedar Fair’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of FUN opened at $35.93 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.70). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.23 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

