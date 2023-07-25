Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Franco-Nevada Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.33.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $146.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.78. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

