Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) – Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Earthstone Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

ESTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $413.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.95 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. Earthstone Energy’s revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

