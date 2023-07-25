Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ERO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERO. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ero Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 1,531.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

