Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Issued By Zacks Research

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delek US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. Delek US has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $35.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Delek US by 354.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 18.6% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

