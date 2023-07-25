Analysts Set Expectations for Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EGO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

EGO opened at $10.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.56, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.23. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $229.35 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 9.0% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 25,472,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,930 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 3.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,631,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,826,000 after purchasing an additional 130,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after purchasing an additional 175,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

