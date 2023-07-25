Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Reduced by Analyst

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CBRE Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $87.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in CBRE Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in CBRE Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.