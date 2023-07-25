Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Alamos Gold Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a report released on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AGI. TD Securities cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Laurentian lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE AGI opened at $12.38 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,587,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,222,000 after buying an additional 3,686,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,641,000 after buying an additional 256,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,275,000 after buying an additional 579,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,089,000 after buying an additional 888,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 29.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,770,000 after buying an additional 1,248,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

