Biogen Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.71. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.37 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Biogen Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.77.

Biogen stock opened at $277.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.