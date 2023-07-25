Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Issued By National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

CGAU has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $6.15 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 317,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 334,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.27%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

