Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issued By Wedbush

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on USB. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $39.26 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 66,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.