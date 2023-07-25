Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a report issued on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.80 million. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 0.69%.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $517.04 million, a P/E ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $35,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,779,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,168,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth about $147,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 60,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.