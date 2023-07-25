Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Reduced by Zacks Research

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Shares of AR stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 3.44.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

