Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.5 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

AEM stock opened at $51.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.