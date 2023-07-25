Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for American Electric Power Company, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $87.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 42.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.0% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $673,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 77.7% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

