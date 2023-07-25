Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Amprius Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMPX stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. Amprius Technologies has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $26.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,558,142 shares in the company, valued at $24,302,349. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 24.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 113.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

