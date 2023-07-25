Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Decreased by Analyst

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a research report issued on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($4.74) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.62). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.58.

NYSE ALL opened at $112.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64, a PEG ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 0.57. Allstate has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average is $118.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

