Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Decreased by Analyst

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a research report issued on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($4.74) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.62). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share.
Allstate Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE ALL opened at $112.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64, a PEG ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 0.57. Allstate has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average is $118.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
