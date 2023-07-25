TeraWulf Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a research note issued on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

NASDAQ WULF opened at $3.41 on Monday. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 80.23% and a negative net margin of 375.21%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,027 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,850,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

