BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a report released on Friday, July 21st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.09.

BCE stock opened at $44.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.60. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in BCE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 54,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in BCE by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.09%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

