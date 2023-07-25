Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives $90.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 99,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 49.7% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $93.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.64.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

