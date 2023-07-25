Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives $195.02 Average Price Target from Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.02.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBOEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($226.78) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.
Deutsche Börse Stock Performance
Shares of DBOEY opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $20.61.
Deutsche Börse Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.2568 per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.
